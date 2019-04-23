<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of Sinoria FABCOM, a subsidiary of one of China’s leading business conglomerates, Sinoma, says the company is in Nigeria to help solve the country’s housing problem with its products.

Sinoma FABCOM, is a leading manufacturer of stone-coated roofing tiles and fiber cement board. The company is the only one of its kind in the whole of West Africa with its manufacturing facilities in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Speaking with some journalists in Abuja, the Deputy Managing Director of FABCOM, Mr. Jackie Dai Hui, said the major focus of the company centres around the provision of quality products and delivery to Nigerians at competitive prices.

According to him: “We are investing in Nigeria and we have come to stay here for a long time to help build the economy of this country especially the housing sector. We cannot compromise quality because it will damage our reputation in the long run.”

He noted that since the company established its production facility in Nigeria about seven years ago, some Nigerians have been coming to them to reduce the quality of their products which they have resisted. “People can always come to our factory, we will never compromise standard,” he said.

He emphasised that the focus of his company is quality, which is contrary to the perception of the people towards Chinese products. FABCOM maintains quality standards with a warranty of 40 years.

“If anything happens to our products within the warranty period of 40 years, we would change it at no cost to the buyer. This we can do because we are here, but if a factory is outside the country, they cannot do this for you”, he said.

He also explained that the company has since 2008, ended Nigeria’s dependency on importation of cement and some other building materials through its servicing of the leading cement companies in the country such as; Dangote Cement, Lafarge Cement and BUA Group which are all major producers of cement in the country.

On the company’s roadmap in Nigeria, Mr. Hui said, being Africa’s largest economy, the Nigeria building industry has the prospect of becoming Africa’s giant in the building industry and called on Nigerians to key into the Chinese innovative vision which has helped China lift its people out of poverty.

He noted that Nigeria is at the same stage of development China was about 20 to 30 years ago and that Nigeria has the potentials to become an African and global giant within the shortest possible time.