The Chief Executive Officer of Jin Bao Rong Group of companies, a Chinese company based in Beijin, Ms. Zhang Fenglan has expressed her company’s intention to commence mining exploration in Nigeria.

According to a press release made available to newsmen, Ms. Fenglan disclosed this during a stop-over visit by the Hon. Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari and his entourage at the company on their way to attend the 20th China Mining Conference and Expo holding in Tianjin, China.

She stated that her company has bought over the West African Polaris Investment Ltd (WAPI), which owns some mineral titles in Nigeria and has the intention of commencing mining operations in the country.

She used the forum to express her company’s concern and challenges so far encountered since they ventured into the project and solicited the support and cooperation of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to hasten the processes of renewing some of the expired mineral titles, for the company to begin full scale operations in Nigeria.

The Minister pledged Federal government’s determination to encourage and support genuine foreign investors in the Nigerian mining sector while the Director-General, Mining Cadastre Office, the Agency responsible for granting mining licences in Nigeria, Engineer Mohammed Amate, also gave them a brief on the guidelines for mining in Nigeria and the need for the company to work in accordance within the law of the country.

In another development, the Minister and his entourage visited a coal to power electricity plant referred to as a super power plant located in the Yincheng Hangu area, which is about an hour drive to the city centre of Tianjin, China.

The plant has been generating about 4000 megawatts of electricity since completion and it is seen as the most advanced and environmentally friendly coal to power project so far in China.

The Minister stated that the Federal government will look at the possibility of replicating similar coal to power project in Nigeria to further improve power generation in the country.