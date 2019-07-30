<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Tunde Lemo, has resigned from the board of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (GSK) as a non-executive director.

A disclosure notice sent to the Nigeria Stock Exchange on Monday said the resignation took effect from June 30.

“Please be informed that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (the Company) held on 25th July 2019 at GSK House, 1, Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos, the Board accepted the resignation of Mr. Tunde Lemo, OFR. Mr Tunde Lemo, OFR, formerly an Independent Non-Executive Director, resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from 30th June 2019,” the company said.

The notice, signed by Uche Uwechia, the company secretary, said Mr. Lemo’s resignation was necessary to enable him attend to other national assignments.

“The Board acknowledged the strong contributions of Mr. Lemo to the Board and wished him the best in his future endeavours,” it added.

Mr. Lemo started his career in Arthur Andersen & Co Chartered Accountants in 1985 and over the years, he held various other positions in Finance and Control as well as providing significant leadership and top management training both in the public and private sectors.

He was the Managing Director of Wema Bank plc prior to his appointment as the Deputy Governor in charge of Operations, Central Bank of Nigeria from 2003 to 2014. He was also Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Surveillance.

Mr Lemo is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria as well as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers. In November 2011, he was awarded with the prestigious National honour of the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).

GSK appointed him to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director on 1st December 2014 and he served in that capacity until his resignation.