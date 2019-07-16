<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Automotive trading platform Cars45 has unveiled two more Carsbazr franchise lots at Egbeda and Shogunle in Lagos, in partnership with Auction.com Ltd.

Cars45 Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Jide Adamokelun, who spoke at the launch, said: “For us at Cars45 and Carsbazr, we are always seeking out opportunities to fulfill our brand promise to consumers, that is, providing end-users with a rich variety of verified cars at affordable prices.”

“The roll out of these new franchise locations also ties in strongly with our vision to enhance accessibility of the consumers to affordable car sales channels, transform Nigeria’s automotive industry and deepen the values of transparency and integrity that we have brought to that space”.

The company, he added, provides “a detailed 200-point inspection report as well as a grade ranking on all vehicles bought or sold in a manner that reveals the true condition of the cars and empowers the consumer to make a well-informed buying decision.”

Auction.com’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Oludare Adewale, said the partnership, would “enable the public have more convenient options when it comes to buying cars.

“In the few years that we have done business together, we have seen the value they provide to dealers like us in terms of value, volumes and profit margins. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Carsbazr Head Operations John Egwu said: “What we are rolling outs is transparency to the car selling process, driving affordability in a way that says that there is a car for every wallet size and lastly delivering great consumer experiences that is consistent with what you’ll get at any of our Carsbazr retail lots across the country.

Cars45 is also leveraging its partnership with CFAO Motors to sell brand new cars – the Suzuki car models in addition to the foreign used and locally verified used vehicles.