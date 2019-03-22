



BUA Group has signed a contract with Wartsila Oy of Finland for the construction of a 48 megawatt power plant for Sokoto Cement line 3 in Sokoto State.

This is coming two months after BUA announced that it has signed a contract with world’s renowned cement manufacturing company, CBMI, for the construction of a new cement line in Sokoto State.

The Executive Chairman/CEO, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, signed on behalf of the group while the Head of Africa, Wartsila Oy, Magnus Miemois, signed for the multinational company known to provide services for power suppliers, marine, cement and mining industries.

In his remarks, Rabiu disclosed that BUA was attracted by the incredible track record of Wärtsilä who has provided 1000 megawatt of power in Africa and has 70 GW of installed power plant capacity in 177 countries around the world.

Rabiu, who expressed confidence in the construction of the ultramodern power plant, said Sokoto Cement lines when combined now has a total of about 100 megawatt of power captive.

He said: “We can’t compromise on our quality.

“We are known to provide quality products and services to our customers and we are assured that Wartsila aligns with this vision of ours.

“They have an impeccable and intimidating track record and we are confident that they will deliver on their mandate.”

BUA is the Nigeria’s second largest cement producer by volume with key focus on solidifying its leadership positions in the North West, South South and South East markets as well as the export markets in West Africa.

BUA’s current cement assets include the 6million MTPA Obu Cement I & II plants in Okpella, Edo State and CCNN’s 1.5million MTPA Kalambaina Cement Plant and 500,000 Sokoto cement plants.