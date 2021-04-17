



As part of its corporate social responsibility, one of Africa’s leading cement companies, BUA Cement on Thursday donated drugs worth ten million naira to host communities in Wamakko local government area of Sokoto State.

Presenting the drugs to the representative of the beneficiary communities, the managing director/chief executive officer of BUA Cement, Eng Yusuf Binji, said the gesture was to make sure clinics and hospitals in the host communities had adequate drugs.

Represented by Abdul Ganiyu Yusuf , Director market and sales of the company , Binji noted that the gesture was an annual event, stressing that the company donated same last year despite COVID19 challenges.

He further disclosed that the company also carried out some empowerment programs, gave scholarship , provided portable water and built mosques for the host communities.





“What you are witnessing today is that we are giving back what the communities have given us,” he added.

On his part, the special adviser to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on corporate social responsibility, Alhaji Bello Dan Sarki, thanked BUA cement company for the gesture, urging other companies in the state to emulate it.

On his part Executive Secretary Sokoto State primary healthcare development agency (SPHCDA) Abdullahi Adamu assured the company that the drugs would be delivered to the benefiting communities.

Also speaking, the district head of Kalambaina Alhaji Aliyu Liiman, thanked BUA cement saying the gesture would go long way to ameliorate the plight of patients in hospitals.

The benefiting clinics are Gidan Bailu, Arkilla , Wajek, Kalambaina, Sabon Garin Alu, Barkin Kusu, Mobile police and Sabon Garin.