



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) for a second term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization & Commercialization) Act, 1999.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Thursday, said his renewal would take effect from 10th April 2021.





The BPE is the Federal Government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatisation and commercialisation of government-owned enterprises in the country.

BPE also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatisation.

In the last four years, BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities, Akande said.