Paul Santus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Santuscom Agro-Hub Investment Nigeria Limited, producer of Ogoja Rice, has vowed to crash the price of local rice ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, Santus said 50 kilogram of rice which is currently sold for N22, 000, as a result of the closure of land borders by the Federal Government, would be sold for N14, 000.

He said his company has about 1,000 hectares of rice for harvest, adding that the company had scaled up production of Ogoja Rice brand produced in O’akwa-Okpoma, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State.

He said Nigerians should not panic ahead of the festive periods, as measures have been put in place to meet their demands in rice production.

This is coming as against the backdrop of skyrocketing price of the commodity in the markets across the country, following the closure of land borders by the Federal Government.