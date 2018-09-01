Business owners and traders in Bauchi have attributed business growth and expansion to the leadership style of the Executive Chairman of Bauchi Inland Revenue Service (BIRS), Alhaji Hussaini Jibo.

Business owners confirmed to newsmen that business encumbrances, such as multiple taxation and unfriendly policies that have hitherto discouraged business growth and opportunities are now a thing of the past since the emergence of this Tax administration.

Newsmen report that in recent times, businesses have sprouted up both in major and obscure places in Bauchi following the end of multiple taxation in the state.

Some Business owners and traders who spoke to Vanguard were full of praises for the administration of Hussaini Jibo, citing that Bauchi has become a Haven for investors and traders due to his business-friendly policies.

According to Adamu Yakubu, one of the traders who spoke to Vanguard, the present administration has removed all the encumbrances inhibiting business growth in Bauchi state.

“Before now we were paying different taxes to everyone in jacket, and that affected our business negatively. But today, I’m able to employ 6 people because of the business-friendly environment that has been created,” Yakubu noted.

Another business owner, Rabiu Ahmed said he now owns 2 more shops in Bauchi town which he largely attributes to the new friendly business environment.

“To be honest, I have recorded tremendous growth in my business. I struggled in business when I had to pay multiple taxes. Thankfully, the story is different today; I now have 2 added shops in the City” He said.

Reacting, the Executive Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Hussaini Jibo attributed his success to strict adherence to professional ethics and regular training of staff members by globally recognized experts.

According to Jibo, “Multiple taxes will directly or indirectly affect the price of commodities, and the ripple effect will be felt by consumers of such commodities.

“When I assumed office, I knew that the only way to get it right was to engage responsible experts like myself to overhaul the process, and to regularly train members of staff so that they can effectively communicate our policies at all levels”.