An independent non-executive director at UAC of Nigeria Plc has resigned.

Awuneba Ajumogobia, who served the company for 9 years, resigned with effect from July 31.

A disclosure posted to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) said that until her resignation, Mrs Ajumogobia chaired UAC’s risk management committee.

The company, through its chairman, Daniel Agbor, commended Mrs Ajumogobia for her service delivery and contributions to the growth of the company.

The company added that the former director has been appointed into the board of CAP Plc, a subsidiary of the company, with effect from August 1.

Meanwhile, the company announced the appointment of Suzanne Iroche into its board with effect from August 1. Mrs Iroche has experience in merchant and commercial banking, treasury, marketing and regional expansion.

She graduated with a B.Sc. degree in Economics from the University of Lagos before she proceeded to the Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University, Illinos, for her master’s degree.

She is also a member of the University of Lagos Advancement Board, the disclosure said.