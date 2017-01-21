Abuja airport: Kaduna can’t receive international flights – Operators

Advertisement

Experts and industry operators say the Kaduna airport cannot receive scheduled international flights and should not be used for such during the six-week period that the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will be closed for repairs.

The Federal Government is perfecting plans to close the NAIA beginning from March 8, 2016 to carry out a thorough reconstruction work on its runways and taxi ways.

The exercise, according to the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, will last for six weeks and during the period all Abuja bound flights will be diverted to the Kaduna airport.

International airlines met the Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja and raised various concerns that should be addressed in order to enable them to effectively fly to the Kaduna airport.

But experts and industry operators insisted on Friday that the Kaduna airport was not fit enough for scheduled international operations.

The Head of Research, Zenith Travels, a renowned aviation services firm, Mr. Olumide Ohunayo, said that although the Kaduna airport was preferable, its safety and security limits should not be over-stretched.

He said, “The available has become the preferable. However, I don’t want the (Kaduna) airport to be stretched beyond its limit. The limit here is safety, security and infrastructure. The airport cannot receive scheduled international flights for now based on the above and the process of filing new status with requisite international bodies.

“In the light of the above, the airport should just handle scheduled domestic flights while non-scheduled flights can alternate with the Minna airport. For international carriers, the best option which was identified by them is Lagos.”

Odunayo added, “The insurance premium and accompany litigation make Kaduna not suitable for international operations.”

Also, a former General Secretary, Airlines Operators of Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Tukur, had earlier said that the Kaduna airport lacked the capacity to accommodate the volume of traffic at the NAIA.

Tukur said, “I’m aware of the plan to close the Abuja airport and direct travellers to Kaduna from where they will travel by road to Abuja. Is that right for a country like Nigeria? Can Kaduna airport contain all the airlines meant for Abuja that will be diverted there?

“Even if it can contain them, are you telling me that I will fly to Kaduna and from there I will go by road to Abuja when I know that the roads are very bad? Instead of a complete shutdown of the Abuja airport, why not work on it maybe during a specified time and issue a NOTAM (Notice to Air Men), stating that the repairs might be done at night?”

He added, “So I suggest that this issue be looked into holistically again, because there are concerns that must be addressed before either closing the Abuja airport or diverting Abuja-bound flights to Kaduna, especially in this period of global insecurity.”

Some of the concerns raised by international airlines during the meeting with the Federal Government in Abuja were on security and safety of the Kaduna airport.

They, however, expressed satisfaction in the manner which the government was handling the process.

But the Station Manager for Lufthansa German Airlines in Abuja, Mr. Zlatko Zlatic, stated that foreign airlines would go and inspect the Kaduna airport soon to confirm its readiness for operations beginning from March 8, 2016.