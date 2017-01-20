FG extends deadline for airlines’ automated payment

Advertisement

The Federal Government has extended the deadline given to airlines operating in the country to automate their remittance/payment systems to aviation agencies to February 28.

Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Relations of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos that the extension was at the instance of the operators.

Adurogboye said: “The automation deadline has been extended to February ending at the instance of the operators.

“As a responsible and responsive agency, their request was acceded to by the authority.”

NAN recalls that the government had, on December 6, 2016, given the airlines January 1 2017 as deadline for the automation of their remittances to the agencies.

A statement signed by Adurogboye had said the move was to put an end to airlines’ indebtedness to aviation agencies arising from the 5 per cent Ticket Sales Charge/Cargo Sales Charge.

It said the automation system was being introduced to ensure transparency, accurate billing and prompt payment of charges due from the airlines to the NCAA.

According to the statement, this is in line with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations 2015, Vol.2, Part 18.12.5.

It said: “The NCARs 2015 states thus that all domestic and international airlines operating in Nigeria should forward to the authority through an electronic platform provided by the Authority, all relevant documents such as flown coupons, passenger or cargo manifest, air way bills, load sheets, clients’ service invoices and other documents necessary for accurate billing within 48 hours after each flight”.

The statement said it was pertinent to point out that this directive had the full backing of the federal government for full implementation and strict compliance.

The statement said: “It is now being handed down after due consultations with the airlines and other stakeholders on the desirability of the operators to join the automation platform for the collection of 5 per cent TSC/CSC on the airline’s operations.

“It follows therefore that the airlines are by this directive requested to join the platform on or before Jan. 1, 2017 or face appropriate sanctions in event of failure.

It added that the operators were further mandated to work with First Bank of Nigeria FBN / AVITECH (FG approved NCAA Consultant on the automation) for the purpose of immediate implementation.

The statement said: “In as much as it is not the plan of the authority to regulate any airline out of existence, NCAA would no longer be prepared to tolerate non-remittance of its dues again as such a conducted would be viewed seriously.”