The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), has congratulated Ernest Ndukwe on his recent appointment as new board chairman, MTN Nigeria.

According to the association, his appointment was based on his pedigree as a thorough bred technocrat, professional and a promoter of human relations and human capacity building which has over the years grown the Nigerian telecom and ICT sector to a great height.

“His tenure as the former president of ATCON, led to his appointment as the executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). ATCON is proud of him. We are undoubtably certain that his dynamic leadership will impact positively on MTN Nigeria”, the group declared in a statement.

The association, which is the umbrella body for all telecommunication companies operating in Nigeria, congratulated Ndukwe and wished him a very successful tenure.