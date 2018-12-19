Ashaka Cement a subsidiary of Lafarge says it has spent N1.5 billion on social initiatives and infrastructure development within local communities bordering the factory and Maiganga Coalmine area.

Mr Adedeji Esan, Plant Manager, disclosed this at the 2018 Community Day in Ashaka, Funakaye Local Government of Gombe State on Wednesday.

He said the gesture was part of the cooperate social responsibilities of the company to its host communities between 2010 to 2018.

According to him, the company spent the sum of N70 million and N40 million on capital projects in Ashaka and Maiganga communities respectively.

“From 2010 till date, Ashaka Cement has invested about N1.5 bilion on social initiatives within local communities bordering our factory in Ashaka and Maiganga Coalmine,’’ he said.

He said since 2012, 100 youths were being annually trained on various artisan skills and provided with starter tools and trade test certificates.

He said in addition to this, 30 youths were annually selected for three-year training scheme in engineering skills.

Esan said some of them had been engaged and climbed to senior management cadre in the company and other government agencies.

He also said the company had done a lot in the area of agriculture and education among others.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf, Council Chairman commended the company for its contributions for the development of the area.

Yusuf, who was represented by his secretary, Malam Saidu Keri, called on the company to extend programs on safety to schools along the highways.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2018 Community Day witnessed distribution of 5000 safety vests to school children.

The gesture was aimed at inculcating safety culture in the mind of the children, teachers and the communities.