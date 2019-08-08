<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As part of its efforts to industrialize the state, the Akwa Ibom state government on Thursday, introduced Kings Flour into the Nigerian market.

The high quality export product made in Akwa Ibom State is set to roll off the warehouse of the Kings Flour mill into market shelves the state government announced.

The 500 metric tones-capacity mill which is said to have created 1000 jobs is part of the campaign promise of Gov. Udom Emmanuel to industrialize the state, a statement issued on Thursday said.

“Kings Flour Mills limited is the biggest flour producers in Europe as such their arrival in Akwa Ibom justifies the claim that Governor Emmanuel’s investor friendly policies and investment in peace and security is transforming the state into an enviable industrial hub within the Gulf of Guinea.

“Coming on the heels of the recently flagged -off state-owned airline – Ibom Airline, the mill is another milestone in the industrialization drive of Governor Emmanuel’s second term Completion Agenda,” it said.