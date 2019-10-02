<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Against the backdrop of the attempt to revamp the ailing Ajaokuta Steel Company, the workers’ union of the company have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent signing of an agreement with the Russians, the original builders of the steel complex.

Chairman of the Ajaokuta union, Comrade Mohammed Abdulsalam Jimoh, gave the commendation in Lokoja Tuesday while addressing newsmen on independent day.

He said the Federal Government for the first time in many years was about to take a right step to bring back the original builders of the steel plant in order to revitalise and make it operational.

“Alas, many concessions have taken place in the past without result, even one of the concessions between the Federal Government and Solgas Energy Limited resulted to litigation that took over ten years to be resolved.

“The concession failed in its totality because the companies were not the original builders and they don’t have any idea of the steel plant.

“Now that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has taken a bold step to bring the original builders of the plant back to complete the plant, I am optimistic and confident that in no distance time what we have been dreaming and cleaving for will come back to life,” the union leader said.