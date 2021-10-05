Airtel appoints new chief commercial officer

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Godfrey Efeurhobo, its current Home Broadband Director, as Chief Commercial Officer.

Efeurhobo, whose appointment takes effect on the 18th of October, will report to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director as a member of the Executive Council and will be responsible for Airtel Nigeria’s commercial team comprising of regional operations’ teams, central sales and distribution, retail, customer service, brand and marketing.

Speaking on the appointment, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmekonkil, said Efeurhobo’s appointment is in fulfilment of Airtel’s commitment to continue to take big bets on Nigerian talents, reward consistent performance and provide the right leadership structure that will delight and exceed customers’ expectations.

“Airtel will continue to empower exceptional local talents in line with our corporate philosophy of recognizing and rewarding high performers.

“Without a doubt, Efeurhobo is an exceptional talent who is not only passionate about the Airtel brand but truly understands the customer and is committed to providing solutions to their needs. We are confident that under his leadership, Airtel will continue to prioritize the customer and constantly go the extra mile to delight and deliver an exceptional experience to all our customers,” he said.

Efeurhobo brings to his new role over 20 years experience, most of which has been in the telecommunications industry with 16 years in Airtel Nigeria where he progressively held a variety of senior roles including Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, Regional Operations Director South Region, Director Commercial Strategy and Planning, Director Programs and Strategy among others. He is currently the Director Home Broadband Business, a position he has held since July 2019.

Efeurhobo started his professional career with PricewaterhouseCoopers Nigeria before joining Econet Wireless Nigeria in 2002.

He is a dynamic professional with experience and exposure spanning across Legal and Corporate Advisory Services, Sales and Distribution, Commercial Strategy and Planning, Operations Management, Program Management, Executive and Stakeholder Management.

He is an Alumnus of a number of prestigious institutions of higher learning including London Business School, University of Liverpool, University of Lagos and Ambrose Alli University.