Lagos govt brings back LAKE Rice

Advertisement

The Lagos State Government on Sunday said it was desirous of achieving food security in the state, adding that it was the reason LAKE Rice was brought back to be sold from Monday (today).

The rice was the product of the state’s collaboration with Kebbi State and was first sold during Yuletide.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Surau, explained that the government resumed the sale of the product so that Lagosians could cope with the current economic recession.

He said, “Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is ready to do all he can to achieve food security and create more jobs. The sale of the product is also auspicious, especially with regard to the forthcoming Eid-el-fitr celebration.

Advertisement

“The rice has been subsidised by the government and is available at different sizes and at approved outlets. The subsidy will make the product affordable for an average resident.”

Suarau said the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, would ensure a fair distribution of the rice across the state.

He said the Lagos State Agric Input Supply Authority Centres at Ojo, Ajah, Ikorodu, and Epe, as well as the secretariats of all the 57 local government and local council development areas in the state had been stocked with the rice for sale to residents.

“The government has not changed the price; 50 kilogrammes bag of LAKE Rice would be sold for N12,000, while the 25kg and 10kg will be sold at N6,000, and N2,500 respectively,” Suarau added.