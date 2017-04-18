FCT laments loss of 1.5m birds to avian flu influenza

Advertisement

Acting Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development of the FCT, Dr. Musa A. Aliyu, announced this yesterday in Abuja.

He said: “In January, 2016, the agriculture secretariat was hit by an outbreak of the deadly avian flu influenza.

The Agriculture and Rural Development Division of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)’s Administration has reported the loss of over 1.5 million birds to avian Influenza.

As part of the measures to prevent further attacks, he added that the administration carried out the vaccination of over 20,000 livestock and birds across the six area councils of the territory.

The administration had also earmarked an estimated 274,000 hectares of land for the development of agriculture to boost food production and reduce the prices of foodstuffs in the area.

Aliyu explained that the disease could have caused more damage if the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello had not intervened.

According to him: “The administration has started an emergency sensitisation campaign against avian flu to educate and enlighten farmers, residents and other stakeholders on the prevention of further outbreak.

“The workshops were held at the FCT’s six Area Councils for poultry farmers, farm workers, veterinary officials and other stakeholders. The veterinary officials of the secretariat have routinely visited the affected farms to ascertain the level of disease’s outbreak, while farms and markets were fumigated to guard against the spread.”

He urged farmers to take advantage of the 274,000 hectares of land provided by government to enable them to key into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme.