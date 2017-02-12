FG seeks partnership to attain food sufficiency

Advertisement

The Federal Government is seeking partnerships that will assist Nigeria in her attainment of food sufficiency.

The Director in charge of Planning and Policy at the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Awul Maidabino, made the disclosure during a joint steering committee meeting of the ministry in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Mr Maidabino emphasised that the ministry was responsible to partner with major stakeholders to develop effective policies that would create conducive environment for better private sector participation in the agriculture sector.

He explained that officials of the ministry were meeting with local and international organisations under the joint sector review committee, to discuss agriculture promotion policies and evaluate their strength and weaknesses.

In their remarks, the President of the Nigerian Women Agro Allied Farmers Association, Lizzy Igbine, and an official representing the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme, USAID, Baye Sylvester, highlighted the importance of the policies.

The meeting provided a platform for state and non-state stakeholders to assess the performance of the government, as well as and assist in setting sector policy and priorities.

Nigeria has a huge agricultural potential with over 84 million hectares of arable land of which only 40% is cultivated, and a reliable rainfall in over two thirds of its territory.

In spite of possessing some of the richest natural resources for agricultural production in the world, the country is not a major player in the global agricultural market.

The government is hoping to improve its activity in the agriculture sector through a policy thrust that looks at diversifying the economy.