The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Chinelo Anohu, an accomplished international corporate lawyer, as head and senior director of the Africa Investment Forum.

The appointment of Chinelo, a member of the London Stock Exchange Africa Advisory Board, took effect from 1 Sept 2019. She also served as Director-General of the National Pension Commission of Nigeria for five years.

With a formidable track record in formulating investment strategies, Chinelo brings extensive knowledge of institutional investment practice and experience in attracting new capital. She also has expertise in the development of innovative asset classes, spanning pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, private equity and private family wealth funds.

The Bank is set to hold the 2019 edition of the Africa Investment Forum on 11-13 November 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa, after a successful inaugural edition last year attracted $39 billion in investment interests for bankable deals in Africa.

The Africa Investment Forum has become Africa’s premier multi-stakeholder transactional platform for leveraging investments from the private sector, African and global financial institutions, global pension funds and sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors.

It also provides an unparalleled platform for engagements with African Heads of State and Governments to discuss, in the Forum’s unique “Investment Board Rooms”, policy, business and investment incentives to close transactions in real time.

Dr. Adesina said: “I am delighted that Chinelo Anohu is joining us as the Head and Senior Director of the Africa Investment Forum. Her can-do-attitude, leadership, hands-on experience in working with global pension funds and institutional investors, and extensive global networks among institutional investors, will significantly position and help the Africa Investment Forum to drive its global agenda to attract more investments to Africa.”