The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has advised the Federal Government to put appropriate safe measures in place to protect the vulnerable sectors of the Nigerian economy as President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to sign the African Free Trade Area agreement during the African Union summit in Niger next week.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, which also supported the President’s eventual decision to sign the agreement after more than six months’ delay, insisted that Nigeria should not be made a dumping ground for products from other African countries.

The President, LCCI, Mr Babatunde Ruwase, and his counterpart at MAN, Mansur Ahmed, in separate interviews with newsmen on Friday, said their groups were never opposed to signing the pact but only cautioned against doing so in haste without adequate consultation with stakeholders.

“We maintain that while this would improve trade among African countries and provide opportunity for Nigeria to export to other African countries, appropriate safe measures should be put in place to protect vulnerable sectors of the economy and ensure that there is effective enforcement of the rules of origin.”

The MAN President, Ahmed, also stated that the recommendations of the Presidential Committee on Impact and Readiness assessment of the AfCFTA informed the decision to sign the pact.

“We have not been against signing the pact. We have always said the agreement must be widely studied to determine what the local sector stands to benefit from it and to ensure that it does not amount to dumping of products of other countries in Nigeria,” he told our correspondent on Friday.

Some finance and economic experts also warned against the potential impact of the trade agreement on the Nigerian economy.

Those that spoke to our correspondents are a former Director-General, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Chijioke Ekechukwu; the Registrar, Chartered Institute of Finance and Control of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Eohoi; a developmental economist, Odilim Enwagbara, and the President of the National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria, Mr Henry Olatunjoye.

Enwagbara said signing the pact would open the Nigerian economy to economic abuse as many companies in Nigeria could not compete globally due to infrastructural constraints.

He said, “The government should not sign the agreement because as a country, we are not competing efficiently; and so, signing an agreement will open our economy to all sorts of things.”

Olatunjoye also called on the government to refrain from signing any agreement that would not be beneficial to it.

He added, “We are going to sign the AfCFTA agreement but they failed to understand that whatever economic theory that will make Nigeria sign the agreement is going to fail. Can you tell me three competitive products that we produce here in Nigeria that we can sell in Africa?”

Ekechukwu said, “Nigeria is a net importing country of goods and services. As far as we are not technologically advanced, as far as we have a large population, and our cost of production remains high, Nigeria will be a dumping ground for goods and services.

“The AfCFTA will benefit all the smaller countries in Africa looking for markets for their products. Companies from Europe, Asia and America will take advantage of this agreement to bring their production lines to neighbouring African countries with steady power supply and dump their products in Nigeria.”

Eohoi, however, explained that because of the economic size and population of Nigeria, the agreement might attract investors to the country in many sectors of the economy.