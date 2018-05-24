The Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos Chapter, Mr Femi Oke, has urged the Federal Government to fulfill its promise of building rice processing plants in the six geopolitical zones.

Oke gave this advice on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, this will boost farming and production of local rice in the country.

”Farmers need all the support they can get from the Federal, States and Local Governments to boost their morale and production.

”These supports will not only boost farmers morale, it will also give them a sense of belonging that their contribution to the critical area of the nation needs for survival is being recognised and encouraged.

”It will be good also if the total ban on importation of rice is pursued with all political will to make the nation self-sustaining in rice production,” he said.

Oke said that smuggling of rice should also be checked so that the efforts of local farmers and processing firms were not in vain.

He said that many states were encouraging people to go into rice farming, adding that as farmers get support from all sides, the quality of local rice would improve greatly.

Oke said that rice farmers and processors would eventually improve on their production and learn new technologies that would ensure ‘Made-In-Nigeria’ rice became household name nationwide.

He said that Nigeria rice could also become a hot cake in the international market.

Oke said that farmers and those, who add value to what they harvested, were ready to make the nation proud of their quality rice.