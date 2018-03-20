The federal government is to establish a National Trading Platform that will provide a single window to facilitate the seamless movement of goods in and out of Nigeria and end difficulties encountered by businesses at the country’s ports.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this on Monday in his remarks at the 7th Presidential Quarterly Business Forum held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“I think the permanent solution that we are proposing especially for the whole business of bringing in goods and taking goods out of our ports is a single window, the National Trading Platform,” Osinbajo said at the forum, which had ministers, government officials and business people from across Nigeria in attendance.

He said government has gone far in its plans to establish the single window and expect that it would come on stream very shortly “with the appropriate scanners.”

“We are at the point where this is going to the Federal Executive Council, FEC, for final approval,” the vice president said, adding “with a single window a lot of the stress will be greatly reduced.”

Professor Odinbajo said the platform would be established in partnership with the private sector for efficient operation.

Professor Osinbajo said that frustrations people encounter at Nigeria’s ports would be resolved through the use of “I check,” a device “which enables us to get advance passenger information ahead of passenger actually arriving at the ports.”

He said: “This will enable us to do two things: one it enables to do visa on arrival because you have all the information and secondly it would remove the necessity of more than one person checking the passenger because you have advance information. So, security people don’t need to sit down there also to check information at the same time. They work from the gadget.”