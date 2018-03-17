Chairman, Board of Director of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, has disclosed that the company’s two additional 30 metric tons per hour mills, being built at the cost of $50 million, will be commissioned in 2020.

Oyebode disclosed this Thursday at Odiguete in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State during the commissioning of the Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc’ extension plantations by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said: “Currently, the company operates two 30 metric tons per hour and has commenced the building of another two 30 metric tons per hour mills, which will be commissioned from 2020.”

Commissioning the project, Governor Obaseki commended the company for its developmental strides, stating that the develop-ment has prompted his administration to liaise with other sister-states to push for a policy for the formation of an Oil Palm Council.