The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has again warned Network Operators in the country against fraudulent and dubious services aimed at cheating telecom consumers.

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mr. Abdullahi Maikano, gave the warning at the 92nd edition of the Consumer Outreach Programme held in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State for stakeholders.

Maikano who was represented by Alhaji Ismail Adedigba insisted that NCC is determined to protect the telecom consumers in ensuring that they get good quality of service, value for money spent, timely and fair redress of complaints and protection from unwholesome practices of some Service Providers.

The NCC, he stressed would continue to ensure “the protection of telecom consumers from market exploitation and empowering them to make rational and informed decision when making choices of services”.

The Consumer Outreach Programme, he said was identified as one of the most cost effective mechanism that provided and guaranteed consumer protection.

“Besides serving as a pro-active way of protecting consumers from making wrong choices, it also serves as a preventive measure that protect consumers from being exploited and against fraud,” he said.

In addition, he said the forum also served as a feedback mechanism for the commission in making regulatory intervention for the benefit of the consumers, service providers as well as the industry.

The Director of the NCC urged the stakeholders to take advantage of the forum to be well informed so that no one takes undue advantage of them.

Also speaking, the deputy Director Consumer Affairs Bureau, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba said the programme was to enable tripartite meeting between regulators, operators and consumers to resolve pressing consumer’s issues as it relates to provision of telecom services.

According to him, in 2017 declared by the NCC as a Year of Telecom Consumer, the Commission stepped programmes aimed at empowering and protecting Telecom Consumers with focus of awareness of toll free line to loge complaints etc.

In a lecture title “Information and Education as a Catalyst for Consumer Protection”, Network Providers were reminded that telecom consumers were the market, and protection of the consumers’ amount to market protection.