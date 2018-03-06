The Lagos State Chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PANLAG) on Tuesday hailed the Federal Government’s N10 billion National Egg Production (NEGPRO) scheme, which was inaugurated in January.

Mr Godwin Egbebe, Chairman, PANLAG, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that the association was ready to work with the government on poultry-designed interventions.

Egbebe said that the inauguration of NEGPRO was apt for the sub-sector, especially in developing the value chains under egg production, that would ensure sustenance in the poultry business.

“We are looking at working with government through interventions, as we have for rice.

“We are also looking for government’s interventions for poultry, eggs, chicken, feeds, drugs and other poultry products.

“That is why we are happy with the NEGPRO scheme, because we see prospects in it.

“Farmers were given N4.2 million each directly, and we expect that the programme will trickle into Lagos,’’ he said.

On Jan. 11, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria to provide N10 billion for the implementation of NEGPRO.

The ministry was reported to have signed an MoU with Tuns Farms Ltd in 2016, to develop NEGPRO and subsequently inaugurated a Technical Committee to work with TUNS Farms on the scheme.

The scheme was introduced in the six geo-political zones, based on their comparative advantage and readiness to key into the scheme.

The programme has kicked-off in Ondo, Kebbi, Kogi, Cross River, Bauchi and Abia.