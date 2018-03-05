Mr Adamu Musa, the National Organising Secretary, National Tomato Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria said the Federal Government’s agricultural policy had enriched more farmers in the last two years.

Musa said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, on Monday.

He said that the policy of the Federal Government on agriculture had awakened the consciousness of many Nigerians that the country could only be sustained through agriculture.

Musa said that the acceptance and participation of Nigerians in the Federal Government agricultural policy had made many farmers richer in the last two years than they were.

According to him, farmers are smiling to the banks because the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has given a lot of support and has made farming lucrative through subsidies.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has a strong agenda for agriculture to improve the lives of indigenous farmers.

“In many villages today in Nigeria, there are farmers who could not boast of N1 million before the coming of this administration, now having N7 million naira or more.

“Farmers, especially those into rice production, now have money of their own due to the renewed efforts of the Federal Government to see that Nigeria produces for both local and foreign consumption.

“The president has a plan for agriculture and it is working out for farmers.

“Part of that plan is the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Scheme which has supported a lot of farmers across the country,’’ the association’s secretary said.

Musa also commended the Dangote Tomato Processing Company in Kano for the company’s efforts in creating markets for tomato farmers to take their produce to.

He also appreciated the efforts of Alhaji Aliko Dangote in the area of tomato offtake.

Musa noted that this has helped tomato farmers a lot as they no longer need to worry about their produce.

He’s said that wastages have been reduced to the barest minimum and this has enhanced the efforts of the Federal Government to boost agriculture.

He advised young graduates to go to farming and stop looking for white collar jobs.

“I have seen graduates who have gone into farming and within two years their efforts had paid off.

“Farming is a large industry, from production to agribusiness that young graduates can harness for livelihood, ’’ he said.