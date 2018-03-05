Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), in collaboration with Katsina State government, on Sunday, commissioned a multi-million naira modern dry meat processing plant in Kayauki, Batagarawa Local Government Area of the state.

SMEDAN also presented cheques of N150,000 each to 10 members of Kayauki Kilishi Multipurpose Cooperative, as revolving loan to boost their businesses.

At the commissioning ceremony, Governor Aminu Masari tasked the beneficiaries to utilise the funds judiciously and shun acts that would tarnish their businesses.

His words: “Make sure that the money given to you by SMEDAN is used in accordance with the purpose it is meant for. The money is not given to you for marriage, but to promote your Kilishi business in the state. Therefore, use your association to sponsor your members for higher education.”

Masari assured SMEDAN of his administration’s readiness to alleviate the plights of the people in the state, adding that “empowering people is empowering the entire nation”.

Earlier, Dikko Radda, the director general of SMEDAN, had said the plant was built under its One Local Government One Product (OLOP) programme with the sole aim of promoting at least one identified product per local government area in the country.

“This facility, which is supported by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development of Agency of NIGERIA, is within the One Local Government One Product programme. We spent N3 million to procure the machine.

“This facility and other projects consists of the Kilishi processing machine, a 15Kva generating set, workspace provision, working capital provision, capacity building and delivery of business development services,” he said.