Multi-billion dollar Premium Steel Rolling Mill was commissioned Friday by Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to commence full operations after years of inactivity.

Formerly known as Delta Steel Company (DSC) Plc, Governor Okowa observed that functionality of the steel company was very vital to the technological development of the nation.

“This is the right step if we must develop in Nigeria, as a nation, we must encourage development of infrastructure,” Governor Okowa said, adding, “it is sad that this place was abandoned for years because, there is no doubt that if we must grow technologically, we must produce our own steel.”

He continued, “the reopening of this structure has brought excitement to Delta State government and the people of Udu in particular. We are very hopeful that their production output will surpass their previous ouput.”

The governor disclosed that the management of Premium Rolling Mill would harness the huge oil and gas deposit in the area and also establish a petrochemical company.

He commended the Federal Government, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria and other stakeholders for the different roles they played for the company to be back on stream. “Obviously, there is a lot to be gained as a people and government, we will remain peaceful and the company should take note of local content in their activities.”

Minister of Mines and Steel, Mr Kayode Fayemi and the Managing Director of AMCON, Mr Ahmed Kuru, who spoke through Mr Okoronkwo Onwukwe thanked Governor Okowa’s administration for the roles it played for the steel company to be back to life.

“We sincerely thank Delta State government ably led by Dr Okowa for all his supportive roles, without which, we would not have been here for this commissioning; we must do everything under our power to protect this industry,” Mr Kuru said.

In a welcome address, Chief Executive Officer of Premium Steel Rolling Mill, Mr Prasnata Mishra said, “it was shocking to be confronted with the fact that the legacy of the erstwhile Delta Steel Company originally commissioned in 1982 was left in terrible state as the plant was in total shamble and deplorable shape when Premium Steel acquired it; we therefore retooled it with state-of-the-art equipment for competitive production.”

“The company’s one million ton liquid steel capacity plant responsible for reinforcing Nigeria with steel and allied products, we are targeting at least 5,000 jobs directly and indirectly, we shall touch the lives of over 30, 000 Nigerians in the first instance before we start calculating the secondary opportunities it creates,” Mr Mishra stated.