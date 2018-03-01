In a bid to convert its waste to wealth, Ondo State Government in collaboration with ZLGA Waste Management Company have established a N7 billion waste management project in Akure, the state capital.

The project, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mrs. Abiola Bashorun, would also create employment for unemployed youths and boost sanitation in the state.

While inaugurating the project at site of the company in Akure, the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said his administration would ensure successful implementation of the project.

Akeredolu said it was a waste to wealth project which the state would benefit from immensely. He said, “There are lots of benefits to gain from this project, it will create employment opportunities for our youths. It would also generate revenue for the government. The state will realise a sum of N60 million annually from this project.

“We will give you (the company) the necessary supports. It is now clear that waste is no more waste, it will be turned to wealth in this state.”

In her remarks, the CEO of the company, Mrs. Abiola Bashorun, expressed delight over the acceptance of the project by the state government.

Bashorun said, “As environmental experts we are saddled with the responsibility of providing services that cover effective and efficient evacuation of waste, transportation, treatment and disposal of both solid and liquid waste as well as e-waste and medical waste.”