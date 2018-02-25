Mr Adetokunbo Kayode, the President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has commended the Federal Government for revamping the primary health sector.

Kayode gave the commendation in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by Mr Gena Lubem, the chamber’s Media and Protocol Officer.

The chamber boss spoke against the backdrop of the presentation of drugs and medical equipment to Ikaram hospital in Akoko Local Government Area of Ondo State by Mr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Kayode, who described the primary healthcare sector as the most critical element of health delivery, commended the director for the bold steps taken to revive the sector.

“Government must be commended for ensuring that this critical sector of our health arrangement is not left unattended to.

‘‘This is in view of the monumental impact it has on the generality of the populace who rely on it as the first port of call in times of health challenges.

“It is equally heart-warming that the younger people placed in positions of responsibility in the country are living up to the expectations of their various offices.

‘‘The donation of drugs and medical equipment to this remote community is a clear demonstration of the patriotic zeal of the current leadership of the agency,’’ Kayode said.

He urged the government to engage in a partnership or collaborative arrangement with the Organised Private Sector and other public-spirited individuals in order to impact positively on the lives of the people at the grassroots.

Shuaib, on his part, informed the community that government was determined to ensure that nobody would be denied basic health care due to either lack of finance or remoteness of community.

He assured Nigerians that in the days ahead, more of such programmes would be rolled out across the nation.

Shuaib was honoured with a chieftaincy title of Otunba Bashagun of Ikaramland by the Akala of Ikaram, Oba Olamoyi Momodu.