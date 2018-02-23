The Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has re-assured of its commitment to ensure that 9Mobile is taken over by investors with the requisite technical capability and pedigree to manage it.

Tony Ojobo, NCC Director of Public Affairs made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr. Ojobo said the NCC board took the decision during its meeting in Abuja to establish its determination to avoid the recurrence of missteps that might have led to the current situation in 9Mobile.

“The board is acting in line with the powers conferred on the commission by the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and other instruments in that regard.

“The commission will ensure that all relevant statutory and regulatory processes are duly complied with in the process leading up to the emergence of new owners for the company,’’ he said.

Mr. Ojobo said the board also assured all stakeholders that the commission would apply all necessary diligence, to see the ongoing sale process through to its logical conclusion.

He said this would be done in a manner that would protect the overall national interest and the seamless operation of the national telecommunications network.