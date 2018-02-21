The Federal Government on Tuesday said it planned to make farmers producing chilli pepper, sweet potatoes and beans net exporters of the commodities in the next one year.

Akpan Sunday, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Investment, disclosed this in Sokoto at the opening ceremony of a two-day Global GAP Training Programme on Chilli pepper, beans and sweet potatoes.

The training was organised for farmers in the state by the Commodities and Products Inspectorate Department of the ministry, in collaboration with the Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria.

Sunday, who was represented by the Director, Commodities and Product Inspectorate, Omololu Ope-Ewe, said that the training would enable farmers to export their commodities in conformity with the international standard.

He said: “The training is to enable the farmers export their production in terms of packaging and marketing for market access into the international market.”

He added that at the end of the training, globally accepted certificates would be issued to each participant which would enable them to showcase their goods at the international trade fairs across the globe.

The Sokoto state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Bello Ambarura, commended the ministry for choosing the state to conduct such important training.

Ambarura said: “The training was timely, considering the diversification agenda of the federal and the state government.”

He assured that the state government would continue to work diligently to ensure the restoration of agricultural glory in the state.

The Managing Director, Global GAP Licensed Farm Assurer, Patricia Obichukwu, said the training was part of efforts to break the barriers in exporting Nigerians goods.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the training is facilitated by Atek and Cross and United Kingdom-based firm, Best Produce Int. UK LTD.