Sokoto State Government has concluded arrangements to inaugurate its Cattle Breeding Project.

The project, expected to be the largest of its kind in the West Africa, will be inaugurated in May, Tukur Alkali, Commissioner for Animal Health and Fisheries Development, has said.

Conducting journalists round the project sites in Sokoto and Rabah local government areas of the state, Alkali said the project would improve the genetics of local cattle breeds by ensuring higher milk and beef production, while at the same time empowering farmers with modern techniques of livestock production.

“The government has spent N2.8 billion on the project, which was inherited from the immediate past administration. Of the amount, N1.5 billion was spent on the supply of Argentinean cattle to be used for cross-breeding, construction, training of personnel, security and other logistics, while another N1.3 billion was for the procurement of equipment for the project.

“The project is the most definite long-term strategy to end farmers-herdsmen clashes as is being experienced across the federation, and in some neighbouring West African countries. We hope to not only empower our farmers, but also impact new/modern knowledge on mechanised farming and cattle breeding techniques.

“About 13 cluster farms would be established to be run by private entities. All the cattle breeds will graze in these fields. We will also provide research centre and laboratory, veterinary services among others,” he added.