Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc in Ovia Local Government Area, Edo has urged the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to always cross check its records before sealing up business premises for tax evasion.

Mr Fidelis Olise, the Communication Officer for the company, said this in a statement in Benin on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the company was sealed up by the FIRS on Feb. 14, for alleged tax evasion.

The statement quoted the Managing Director of the company, Dr Graham Hefer, as saying “FIRS illegally sealed its premises located at Okomu Village, near Benin on Wednesday Feb. 14.’’

Olise said that FIRS Head of Enforcement Unit, Abuja, Mrs Anita Erinne, “unilaterally sealed up the company after refusing to speak with the managing director to verify if the company owed tax or not.’’

He, however, said that Okomu Oil Company was unsealed after FIRS, Benin office confirmed that the company had never defaulted in payment of its taxes to government.

“We are deeply saddened and angered by the manner in which this illegal sealing was done, and more especially by the brazen attitude of Mrs Erinne who refused to speak with the MD on the phone.’’

According to him, the action has caused the company great embarrassment, as banks, investors and shareholders have been on the phone consistently asking questions on the development.

“FIRS action could affect the future income of more than 14,000 Nigerian shareholders, aside from soiling its good reputation with financial institutions.’’

Olise said although, FIRS had issued a verbal apology for its action, “we demand a written apology from the Chairman of the Board of FIRS.

“An apology letter from Erinne and a full retraction of the article placed by the Service in the social media to stem the negative impact of their action on the company.

“We feel that this would not be out of place as the company’s name has been smeared.’’

According to him, the company will be forced to take legal action to the tune of N5 billion against the FIRS for the damage to its reputation, and loss of income to shareholders’ for the illegal sealing of its premises.

He, however, expressed confidence that FIRS would do the needful to avoid any legal action against it.

NAN, however, contacted Mr F. Muktar, the Head of FIRS office in Benin, who r confirmed that the company had been unsealed after the error, but refused to speak further on the matter.

“I advise you get in touch with our headquarters in Abuja,’’ he said.

Erinne was also contacted by NAN, who said she was not in a position to speak on the matter but referred NAN to Mr A. Wahab, the Head of Communication.

However, as at the time of filing this report, FIRS has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.