Subscribers of the Globacom mobile network in four local government areas of Ondo State were unable to use the network for the past two weeks as the 33 stations in the areas have been shut down by the security men manning them.

The affected local government areas are Akoko North-East, Akoko North-West, Akoko South-East and Akoko South-West Local Governments.

The guards were said to have taken the action in protest against the telecommunication company following alleged non-payment of their salaries for the past 11 months by the security outfit, Concord Security Limited, contracted by Glo to hire the guards.

Some of the 66 guards who spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday lamented that the security company owed them 11-month salary, and they could not cope doing the job anymore.

One of them said, “We have to shut down the stations because of non-payment of our salary. We have contacted our employer, Concord Security Limited in Akure but our boss, Mr. Friday, told us that Glo owed him.

“We want to appeal to the management of Glo to pay our company so that they could pay us too. We are earning N10,000 as salary per month; you can see that that is too small for us but we are managing it; yet, they are denying us the money; this is unfair”

The General Manager of Concord Security Company, who identified himself simply as Friday, admitted that the company owed the security guards.

“We owe them; we are not denying that it was due to the economic problem in the country. Our client, Globacom, owes us 16 months and we are able to pay our workers up to 11 months. I have talked to them that it was not an intentional act for us to owe them. We are contractors; when our clients pay us, we pay our workers,” Friday said.