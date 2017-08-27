Pakistan has invited Nigerian businessmen and investors to participate in the forthcoming “10th Expo Pakistan in Karachi’’, to deepen economic cooperation between the two nations.

A statement by an official of the Pakistan High Commission in Nigeria, Mr Thairv Abbass, in Abuja, said the expo would last for four days.

Abbas stated that the fair was “the primary sourcing point for a large number of businesses worldwide, giving them a head start on the buying and ordering for coming seasons“.

According to him, the expo “is the biggest trade fair in Pakistan, showcasing the largest collection of Pakistan`s export merchandise and services.

He added that, “exhibitors from neighbouring countries also use the platform to display their product’’.

The success of the first edition of the fair in 2015 was manifested by the participation of a large number of local and foreign buyers who settled business deals estimated at around 1.2 billion dollars, he sexplained.

He disclosed that over 70 Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) were signed among counterpart associations and chambers.

The exhibition “which is the largest ever display of Pakistan`s exportable merchandise and service, holds at the Karachi Expo Centre from November 9 to November 12.

“Participants are expected from more than 77 countries at the fair during which products on display will include textiles, leathers, food and ingredients, engineering, soccer goods, automobiles and auto parts, gems and jewellery.“

Pakistan is home to many companies producing bed-linen, kitchen and bath wears, tanned leather, leather garments, surgical instruments and vehicles among others.