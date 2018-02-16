Nigerian investors operating in other countries have been advised to domesticate their investments in order to uplift the economy and impact more lives in the country.

The Chairman, Troyka Holdings Limited, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo, gave the advice at the Nigerian-American Business Forum held in Florida, the United States.

Presenting a paper at the event, Shobanjo remarked that while Nigeria currently battled infrastructural challenges, there were huge investment opportunities at home for Nigerians abroad.

He emphasised the importance of networking with people who had experience within and outside the country.

He also urged them to keep a close watch on current global trends and how they were affecting businesses.

“It is possible to make it in Nigeria. The work we’re doing with Troyka Holdings and its unit companies over the past three decades is a testament to the fact that investing in Nigeria can be a wise decision,” a statement quoted him as saying.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

AD: Harmful reason why you can't get an erection and why you release too quick [click here for info]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR