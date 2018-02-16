Nigerian investors operating in other countries have been advised to domesticate their investments in order to uplift the economy and impact more lives in the country.

The Chairman, Troyka Holdings Limited, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo, gave the advice at the Nigerian-American Business Forum held in Florida, the United States.

Presenting a paper at the event, Shobanjo remarked that while Nigeria currently battled infrastructural challenges, there were huge investment opportunities at home for Nigerians abroad.

He emphasised the importance of networking with people who had experience within and outside the country.

He also urged them to keep a close watch on current global trends and how they were affecting businesses.

“It is possible to make it in Nigeria. The work we’re doing with Troyka Holdings and its unit companies over the past three decades is a testament to the fact that investing in Nigeria can be a wise decision,” a statement quoted him as saying.