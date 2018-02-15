The Dangote Rice Processing Mill, with a production capacity of 250,000 metric tonnes per annum, will be ready in Sokoto State this year.

The Group Executive Director, Stakeholders Management and Corporate Communications of Dangote Group, Mr. Mansur Ahmed, made this known during a visit to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in Sokoto.

“We have already identified 27 hectares of land suitable for the project while our civil engineers are already on ground. Our plan is to start the construction next week which will take six months to be completed.

“Some components of the machinery needed have already arrived the country while others are expected within the next two to three weeks.

“We are hoping to commence production before the end of this year to the tune of 32 metric tonnes per hour and 250,000 metric tonnes per annum,” he added.

Ahmed said Dangote Industries will soon transport all the milling to Sokoto as installation process are quickened.

In his remarks, Governor Tambuwal assured the Dangote Group of his administration’s cooperation towards to successful take-off of the project.

He said plans have been completed to pay compensation to landowners while the certificate of occupancy and other title documents will be ready in a matter of days.

“We are urging investors from far and near to come and invest in Sokoto because we have favourable policies and friendly population that will maximize return on investment,” he added.