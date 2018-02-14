Clothes made of different shades of red sold fast in boutiques and shops in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as part of the Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Clothes dealers, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said that most of the red clothing collections that were stocked up for the season had been sold out.

The clothes, available in various patterns, go for as low as N1,000 to N50,000.

The dealers added that some of the clothes were bought as gifts for loved ones, in the spirit of the celebrations.

Mrs. Joy Okoror, a shop owner at Gwarinpa, told NAN that the rush for red clothes began a few days before Valentine.

Okoror said that they had to restock fast so as to meet up with the demands.

A boutique owner at Wuse, Mr Francis Chibuzor, said that even up till this afternoon, customers were rushing to get red outfits.

According to him, most of the boutiques have sold out a lot of their red clothes, especially dresses and collared shirts for men.

He attributed this to the fact that many people used the outfits for programmes and private outings in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Majority of residents in the FCT featured the colour on various parts of their outfits.

Red shirts, bags, shoes, trousers and skirts outnumbered all other colours as people trooped out to celebrate the love season.

Other respondents, who spoke with NAN, said that the colour pushes the solidarity of the love season.

They stated that red stands for love all over the world and wearing the colour on Valentine’s Day connotes that love was being celebrated.

At Jabi park, a visitor Miss Frances Adeluyi, who wore red clothes, told NAN that she wore the colour because it signifies love.

“Red stands for love and this is a day that love is celebrated in its fullest. I decided to wear this colour to join the love movement,’’ she said.

A visitor at Millennium Park, Mr Paul Utan said that his wife insisted that they wear red to show their matching love for each other when they go out.

“My wife actually wants our outfits to match and that is why I am wearing this.

“Red is a wonderful colour that connotes many things and love is the strongest meaning that can be given to the colour.

“I believe this is why most people are wearing it today,’’ Utan said.

Valentine’s Day celebration which takes place on Feb. 14, all over the world, is generally seen as a day to share love among friends, relations and lovers.