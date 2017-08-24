Iran has exported about $3 million tomato and other goods to Nigeria during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year starting March 21, 2017.

An official with the Trade Promotion Organisation of Iran, Mahmoud Haji-Yousefipour, listed that main exported commodities to Nigeria between March and July 2017 as including tomato paste, chocolate biscuits, syrup, vaseline, polyethylene, auto parts and construction materials.

The figure registered a 69 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

Last October, Nigerian Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa Bwari, expressed interest in strengthening trade relations with Iran, especially in the mining sector in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to the country.

He said that Iran and Nigeria shared a lot in common in diversification of their economies because of the global fall in oil prices. Iran is technologically advanced in coal-fired power generation and mining exploration which Nigeria can benefit from, Bwari noted.