BUA Group has announced plans to construct a N7.5billion Naira ultra-modern specialist hospital in Kano State of Nigeria through BUA Foundation.

This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman/CEO of BUA, Abdulsamad Rabiu, during a courtesy visit by the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to BUA Group’s Corporate Headquarters in Lagos on Tuesday.

Rabiu thanked the Governor for the visit and commended ​him on his strides towards making Kano state a viable destination for businesses.

Abdulsamad also expressed contentment with the Private-Public partnership initiatives of the Kano State Government and assured the Governor that BUA Group is willing to collaborate with the state on various projects that are in line with BUA’s sustainable impact investment philosophy.

Speaking further on the Ultra-Modern specialist hospital to be built by BUA Foundation,​ he thanked the Governor for approving land for ​the project in the heart of Kano City.

According to Abdulsamad Rabiu, the proposed N7.5billion, 220-bed specialist Hospital ​will cover 15,000sqm and will have the most modern imaging and diagnostic equipment that will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of Nigerians who need medical attention and reduce dependence on foreign medical tourism.

This, ​he added, will further complement the state government’s stride in healthcare delivery for the people of Kano such as the recently commissioned Muhammadu Buhari specialist hospital in Giginyu.

On his part, Ganduje​,​ in company of Speaker of ​Kano House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, and other members of his cabinet​, ​expressed delight over BUA’s multi-million dollar BUA Rice Mill in the state which is the largest in Nigeria and Zero-Interest Rice Outgrowers Scheme which has achieved very positive results so far.

He also said the people of Kano State are proud of BUA’s contribution to the Nigerian economy and commended BUA Group for promoting the local production to reduce the over dependence on foreign made goods.

Ganduje went on to describe BUA Group as one of the companies that have made Kano state a true land of commerce with its investments across key sectors of the economy.

BUA Group is a conglomerate with varied interests in Foods, Mining and Infrastructure.

Established in 1988 by billionaire industrialist, Abdulsamad Rabiu, BUA Group’s investments in cement, sugar estates and refineries, rice, oil & gas, steel, port operations and logistics make it one of the largest employers of labour in Nigeria and one of the largest contributors to Nigeria’s GDP.