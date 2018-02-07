Kogi State government has launched its online agricultural market place, kogiadp.org, which will connect farmers to the world.

Managing Director, Kogi Agricultural Development Project, ADP, Mr. Oyisi Okatahi, who revealed this yesterday while speaking with newsmen, said the scheme was made possible due to the commitment of Governor Yahaya Bello in making Kogi the foremost agricultural state in the country.

He said: “The digital market will enable farmers to fully dispose of farm produce, help in mitigating against loss of profit to middlemen and prevent their goods from getting spoilt since buyers can off-take their produce, even before harvest.

“The strategy is for extension agents to help farmers list their produce online and get the best prices for their labour.”

He urged youths to key into the agricultural revolution of Kogi State and Federal Government rather than waiting for jobs.