Kano Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, KACCIMA, has said multiple taxation by the state government was killing industries in Kano.

In a communique issued after a two-day retreat organised for council members and management staff, KACCIMA advocated the need for government to review its policies on multiple taxation that had virtually crippled economic activities in the state.

It said: “Government should be compassionate and considerate in their drive for revenue generation to checkmate the negative consequences associated with closure of businesses which will trigger and generate more unemployment and insecurity.”

The statement, signed by Director-General of the council, Alhaji Tijjani Aliyu, said: “Government should review its policy on multiple taxation which invariably leads to the closure of so many businesses in Kano.

“The leading role played by Kano State government in the industrial sector of the economy should be reinvigorated.

“Again, it is our expectations that government should accord more priority attention to the execution of projects through other funding alternatives offered by public private partnership, PPP.”

The council also suggested that government should brace-up its drive for revenue generation to checkmate negative consequences, including shut down of business.

The communique further frowned on the alarming rate of street hawking in the state and appealed to “government to critically look into providing workable solutions to street hawking in Kano State.”