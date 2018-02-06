Jagal, a leading Nigerian conglomerate that operates energy businesses and manages a diverse portfolio of investments, has appointed Dr. Austin Tam-George as its new Group Corporate Affairs Director.

Dr. Tam-George’s experience in communication and corporate strategy spans a period of over 23 years and covers different sectors including, education, oil and energy, as well as media relations.

He is a communication and Industrial Relations expert with a Ph.D from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. He was also Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Cape Town, and an alumnus of the IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Spain, where he studied communication and institutional leadership.

Dr. Tam-George has taught in different universities including the University of Cape Town and the Pan African University, Lagos. He was also the Executive Director of the Institute of Communication and Corporate Studies, (ICCS), Lagos.

Over the years, Dr Tam-George’s training series on communication strategy, community relations and stakeholder management had drawn managers from Chevron Nigeria, Shell Petroleum, Exxon Mobil, Pan Ocean, Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG), Niger Delta Development Commission, Halliburton, and many other organizations in Nigeria.

As the Group Corporate Affairs Director, Dr. Tam-George will lead all internal and external communications and represent Jagal’s reputation for excellence in all its business practices.