Mrs Zaheera Baba-Ari, Managing Director, Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX), has said that the exchange is set to introduce new products aimed at boosting the nation’s non-oil and gas sector’s export earnings.

Mr Chris Echikwu, the agency’s Head, Corporate Communications, reported Baba-Ari as announcing this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the agency would focus on solid minerals related products which would be developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Baba-Ari said that the move would improve the marketing of artisanal mining products, leading to improved income for operators and revenue collection by government agencies.

“Another objective of the exercise is increased liquidity for the exchange in the form of availability of more tradable contracts on its trading floors for the benefit of investors,’’ she said.

NAN report that NCX provides facilities for registered commodity brokers to trade in commodities, financial instruments and their derivatives.