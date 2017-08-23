As part of the efforts to promote agriculture, especially production of rice and wheat in Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong has solicited for the intervention of a business mogul Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Governor Simon Bako Lalong in company of top government functionaries had undertook an Investment Visit to Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCON at the corporate headquarters of Dangote Group of Companies.

The Governor stated that the purpose of the visit was to woo the investment interest of the billionaire investor in core areas of agriculture with emphasis on wheat, rice, tomato and Irish potatoes on large scale production, solid mineral exploration and processing and the establishment of Agro Based Industries and Capital Injection on a Public Private Partnership into the revitalization of ailing industries in the State.

He informed Chairman of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote that the Government was willing to do all on her part in terms of policy formulation, tax holidays, the provision of land and the guarantee of security to ensure the security of investment in any of the sector.

Governor Lalong further informed the Chairman that currently the Government of the State has secured the Federal Government Support to secure all mining sites in the State not under any subsisting lease from the encroachment of illegal artisan miners.

- Advertisement -

The Governor assured the Chairman of Dangote Group that the State had concluded arrangement to reacquire the former BARC Farms which has a wide expanse of about 5000 hectares of land and to also open up the Bokkos Farm Project with its existing 3000 hectares for investment in Agriculture, this is beside the potentials the State has to acquire other arable lands within the State for cultivation.

On his part, the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, commended the Governor for the steady return of peace adding that the crises which engulfed Plateau State in the past had hindered investors from looking in the direction of the State adding that with the return of peace openings surely exist because of the weather of Plateau State for large scale cultivation of wheat, rice, vegetables and fruits.

He commended the State Governor for keying into the new global trend of employment creation and revenue generation through private sector participation.

The Chairman Dangote Group of Companies assured the Governor and his team of his readiness to send in consultants to engage with Government and explore key areas of interest outlined.