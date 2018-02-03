The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to collaborate with security agencies to enhance security of lives and property and promote economic stability.

The LCCI Director-General, Mr Muda Yusuf, gave the assurance in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that LCCI would organise a dialogue session between the private sector and security agencies on Feb. 6 in Lagos to proffer solutions to security issues and create a thriving business environment.

“Security of lives and property is crucial to a thriving business environment.

“The LCCI believes that through engagements, the government and private sector can identify and address security issues.

“The way out is collaborative engagements such as this, because there cannot be real economic growth without enduring peace, stability and security of lives and property,” he said.

Yusuf said that the forum would bring together security chiefs, leaders in the private sector as well as members of the diplomatic corps to deliberate on security issues and their effects on businesses.