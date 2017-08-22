In preparation for the forthcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebration and to ensure food security in Lagos State, the state government says it would on Thursday, August 24 commence the sale of LAKE Rice in various centres across the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Oluwatoyin Suarau, who made this known in his office in Alausa – Ikeja, stated that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has approved some centres for the distribution and sales of the commodity.

He listed the centres to include the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas; the Agricultural Development Area Complex, Oko-oba, Agege; LTV Blue Roof Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja, and other designated spots across the state.

Suarau stated that the Ambode administration has since inception embarked on agricultural policies and programmes that would enhance the availability of food in the state and would always remain committed to ensuring that the state remained a food secured place.

He assured that the state government would continue to ensure adequate production and a fair distribution of the rice across the state as it would be made available to the masses in the various accredited centers in the state.

The Commissioner assured that the prices still remained the same as 50kg bag of Lake Rice would be sold for N12,000, 25kg for N6,000, and 10kg for N2,500, pointing out that the product will be for all Lagos residents irrespective of their religion or tribe.